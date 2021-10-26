Waterbury Center supercenternarian Florilla Ames marked her 110th birthday last March with visits from friends in the Barnes Hill house she called home since childhood. Ames passed away last week and arrangements were in progress at press time for the Waterbury Reader this week. An obituary will be shared online by Waterbury Roundabout soon.
