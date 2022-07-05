Inaugural 3 vs 3 leagueIn 2019, I was fortunate enough to bring my team on a basketball trip to Ukraine. With the support of Project Harmony and the Department of State, we were able to travel the country and learn the game of 3 vs 3. This is very popular around the world and is now part of the Olympics. As with any experience, I look to take from it and share the experience with others.
The COVID-19 pandemic quickly put a halt to any plans on that hope until this spring. I wanted to create a league where girls coached themselves, my varsity players became leaders of their teams, and girls just played basketball. There were no set offenses, no adults coaching, and the fans had to just cheer (no coaching or complaining).
I couldn’t have been happier with the results of the inaugural season.
The teams
Each Harwood team was made up of one current varsity player, two JV players, and an incoming freshman. The varsity players were in charge of organizing their teams, communicating if someone was going to be out that week, and subbing and calling their own timeouts. During the regular season, I offered spots to other local high schools; Peoples Academy and U-32 each had a team enter as well for a total of 8 teams.
The purpose3 vs 3 is very fast-paced. They are 10-min. games or the first team to score 21. It allows the players to play with instincts, create their own shots, and utilize a lot of screens and rolls. The game naturally builds players’ basketball IQ and encourages players to create their own shots. It also gives the players complete control and allows them to be in charge of themselves. On top of all of the basketball benefits, it only requires players to give up one hour a week and also allows the players to participate in other spring sports without conflicting with each other. As a coach, I want to see my players participating in a variety of sports. This allowed that and also offered a more productive alternative to a spring AAU season.
The resultsAs a coach, this was one of the more rewarding things I have been a part of. The girls seemed to enjoy the game; it empowered my players to use their voices and not depend on a coach; and, it brought together players who will all be involved in some part of the high school program next year. It was great to just sit in a gym and watch the young ladies play basketball.
This year’s champion was a Harwood team made up of Cammie Rocheleau, Eloise Lilley, Ava Reagan, and Addie Olney.
This was a great inaugural season and I look forward to expanding the league next year.
Summer basketball campMore than 40 players took part in this year’s Harwood Girls Basketball Camp. This was the 20th year of offering this camp, and I couldn’t have been happier with the turnout.
In order to build a solid basketball program, a coach must be involved in their feeder programs and connect with the athletes at a young age as it is important to develop skills and a love for the game. Camp enrolls players in grades 2-9. Some camp highlights / goals:
I love that the girls had the opportunity to work with two of my players. The younger players always enjoy this and connect quickly with them. For me, it was great to see some of my players leading a group of girls in drills, skills competitions, and just having fun with them.
I also had my Assistant Coach Melody Frank come in and talk with the girls. Melody was a fantastic player in high school and college and I loved that the girls got to meet another female that set goals and worked hard to achieve them (as a young athlete). One of my big things is to make sure female voices between players/coaches are prevalent in the program.
Next, we focused all week on being part of a team and a program. A huge focus was on how we treat each other and work together. I talked a lot about how we handle when teammates make a mistake and the effect body language can have on a teammate. The big takeaway is you don’t have to be best friends off the court but you are a family on it. To quote one of the 2nd-4th grade players, “I love that everyone is so nice here.”
We had a great talk about competition. I love competition and think even practices should promote it. As you probably heard, everything we did all week and when players were being good teammates earned them points. The last day, we gave out prize bags to the top two players from each camp. I discussed how when you compete someone will win and someone will not. As long as you give your best that is all you can ask for, the challenge comes when you look at your performance. If you wish to gain more you have to keep working. I asked them, “If you didn’t win this week what will you do to get better for the next time?”
Tommy Young of Duxbury is Harwood’s varsity Girls Basketball coach and a teacher at Waitsfield Elementary School.
