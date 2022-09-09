After nearly two years of trying, and unless there is a seismic shift in revenue generation, the Waterbury Reader — a product of The Times Argus — is suspending print publication on Sept. 23, 2022. The Waterbury Roundabout, the independent online news organization we have partnered with in this effort, will continue at www.waterburyroundabout.org. This has been such an amazing partnership, and provided us with great opportunities to keep our product in this important Vermont community. But without ongoing advertising support, it is impossible to cover our production, printing, trucking and postage. This has been a very hard decision, especially since readers in the community continually thank us for mailing the newspaper to their home every week. We hope, if you truly appreciate the news coverage you are getting, that you will continue to put your support behind the work being done by Waterbury Roundabout Editor Lisa Scagliotti and her team. No one wants to see a print publication pack up, especially us. Thank you for your support, and feel free to reach out to me in the coming weeks if you have ideas or suggestions as to how we can keep the Waterbury Reader coming.
— Steven Pappas
