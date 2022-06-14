Waterbury’s Not Quite Independence Day celebration is just a week away and there’s still time to enter the parade and sign up for the Green Mountain Mile footrace.
Festivities organized by the Waterbury Rotary Club are scheduled for the afternoon and evening of Saturday, June 25, in downtown Waterbury. The theme for this year’s parade is “Freedom and Unity,” the Vermont state motto.
Rotary President John Malter invites the whole community to come out to watch or join in. “We’d love to see as many as possible creative uses of the ‘Freedom and Unity’ theme,” he said. “And to see everyone out to enjoy Waterbury and enjoy community.”
Back this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus is the 13th Green Mountain Mile footrace that precedes the parade. That has a start time of 3:45 p.m. sharp, according to organizer Tom Thurston.
The one-mile course starts on River Road (access road to the Ice Center) and continues along Main Street to finish on Bank Hill at the intersection with Stowe Street.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the race on Friday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brookside Primary School. On race day, registration will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Ice Center. Entry fees are $5 for kids age 14 and under and $10 for adults.
There will be prizes for overall winners and lollipops for kids. Proceeds benefit the recreation fund at Brookside Primary School.
The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the State Office Complex and will make its way to the north end of Main Street near Dac Rowe Park.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., Main Street will be closed to through-traffic with a detour around the parade route using Union and Railroad streets, and DeMeritt Place, Malter said. State police, Washington County Sheriffs and Rotary volunteers will be on hand to direct motorists.
Parking also will be blocked around Rusty Parker Memorial Park which will be the site of the post-parade block party starting at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors and a concert at 6 p.m. by the band Barbie-N-Bones. No outside alcohol will be allowed in the park.
The block party is free to attend although organizers say donations are appreciated to defray the costs of the event; a $5 donation is suggested.
Fireworks are planned for dusk, around 9 p.m., from the State Office Complex where ample parking is free. Spectators will be asked to remain behind signs for safety. After the fireworks, two exits from the complex will be open: at the light at Park Row and at State Drive. All vehicles leaving from State Drive will be directed south on Main Street.
More details for Not Quite Independence Day are online on the Waterbury Rotary Club’s website, waterburyvtrotary.org/page/nqid. Registration for the Green Mountain Mile is online at tinyurl.com/GreenMtMile2022register
