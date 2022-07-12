Lawson’s Finest Liquids is accepting applications through August from Vermont nonprofit organizations to get on the company’s 2023 Sunshine Fund calendar.
Created in 2018 to assist nonprofits that support the environment and the people of Vermont, the Sunshine Fund is a key part of the Waitsfield brewer’s Social Impact Program that’s donated more than $926,000 to 62 organizations.
Last year the fund supported a dozen nonprofits raising a total of $239,832. This year it will double the number of organizations it funds, according to the company announcement.
Applications may be submitted through Aug. 31 online for the 2023 program as the company schedules organizations it will support across the calendar for next year.
The program essentially directs funds from taproom and retail store patrons to local nonprofits. Lawson’s boasts that it provides staff with “a generous living wage” and benefit package. This allows the company to accept donations from customers – in lieu of tips – for the Sunshine Fund.
“All of the money raised through the Sunshine Fund goes directly to Vermont-based nonprofit organizations,” the company explains.
Sharing those proceeds allows the brewery to boost nonprofit organizations in its nearby communities. “By working together, we can make great strides in enhancing the quality of life for the people and environment that make living in Vermont special,” said company co-owner Karen Lawson.
Each organization chosen gets put “on tap” to receive the donations for a designated time period. Last year, for example, the mental health organization Pathways Vermont received $10,768; another $31,822 went to Dragonheart Vermont, a group working with breast cancer survivors through boating, teamwork and fitness. A full list of recipients is on the company website.
Priority is given to Mad River Valley and Washington County nonprofits that focus on healthy communities, food and economic security, natural resource protection and sustainable recreation, the company says. More information and the application is online at lawsonsfinest.com/sip/sunshine-fund
