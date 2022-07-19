--- No one hurt in vehicle fire on Rt. 100
No one was injured in a crash that resulted in a vehicle fire early Friday evening, closing Vermont Route 100 in Waterbury Center for two hours.
The incident happened on July 15 just before 6 p.m. near East Wind Drive. According to Vermont State Police, Thomas Martin, 36 of Barre, was driving a UPS box truck southbound when it lost its brakes.
The truck struck the rear end of a Toyota Tacoma in front of it driven by Philippe Ducas, 67 of Waterbury, police said, causing extensive damage.
After the crash, the UPS truck caught on fire and it came to rest off Rt. 100. “The operator of the UPS truck steered it onto East Wind Drive after impact,” Trooper Tylor Rancourt explained.
Waterbury Fire Department responded and Rt. 100 was closed in both directions for about two hours while the fire was extinguished and the scene cleared.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time and neither was injured, police said.
-- Campaign signs vandalized
The collection of campaign signs at the Waterbury Welcome sign near the roundabout was vandalized last week with signs knocked down and some ripped from their metal frames. Two days later a number of signs went missing.
A dozen or so signs were scattered about on the small patch of grass near the entry to downtown last Friday morning. Tyler Keefe, owner of Pack and Send Plus across the small parking lot from the welcome sign, said his store does not have a security camera trained on the area, so he had no clues to what had happened overnight.
Most of the signs tout candidates running for their party’s nominations for either statewide or Washington County elected offices in the Vermont state primary election on Aug. 9. The majority belonged to Democratic candidates.
"I'm disappointed to see this vandalism, especially since there is a primary in just a few weeks and there are so many great candidates to learn about!” said Liz Schlegel, chair of Waterbury's Democratic Town Committee. “Lawn signs are part of Vermont's political tradition – while incivility is not. Even if you don't like lawn signs, destroying them feels like an attack on civil discourse and that's dangerous for all of us.”
Maggie Kerrin, chair of the Waterbury Town and Washington County Republican committees said some of the campaign signs belonged to Republican candidates. “This makes me very sad,” she said.
Schlegel and another volunteer replaced signs over the weekend only to find by late Sunday afternoon that a number of them had disappeared. The vandalism comes after the Waterbury Select Board recently discussed guidelines for placing campaign signs. The spot near the welcome sign is an appropriate location for signs.
Schlegel, who also is a local elections official, said voters should either request a ballot to vote early, or vote in person on Aug. 9. “Voting is critically important for democracy, and so is making sure that candidates have the opportunity to get the word out," she said.
-- Update: Vehicle not stolen at country club
In an update to an earlier press release, Vermont State Police say the case of a car reported stolen recently in Waterbury Center turned out to be not a theft, but a misunderstanding.
Police investigated the report of a dark blue Audi A3 that went missing from the Country Club of Vermont sometime on the afternoon of Saturday, July 9.
On Wednesday, July 13, Trooper Ryan Rancourt shared an update with Waterbury Roundabout: “The Baraws have their vehicle back, it was a huge misunderstanding. Another gentleman picked up the vehicle believing it was his. The vehicle was never stolen.”
The vehicle belongs to 78-year-old Charles Baraw of Stowe.
“I think it may be important to remind the public the importance of securing their vehicles to safeguard their property,” Rancourt added.
-- Woman cited for retail theft, DUI
On Friday, July 15, Vermont State Police said they cited a Waterbury Center woman for theft and driving under the influence at Billings Mobil.
Troopers said they responded to the gas station and convenience store on Vermont Route 100 for a report of a retail theft at 2 a.m. When they arrived, troopers met with Amanda Lilly, 41, and determined she had stolen items from the store after driving there intoxicated.
Police said Lilly was subsequently arrested and cited for driving under the influence-second offense, and retail theft. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court on Aug. 4, according to police.
