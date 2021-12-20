The New Year's Eve fireworks show returns to Montpelier next week after a five-year hiatus. Montpelier Alive announced on Monday that the show will launch at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.
Fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the State House lawn, organizers said.
“After a challenging year, we felt that our community needed a safe, family-friendly celebration,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “We can’t wait to send 2021 off with a bang and look toward a healthy and prosperous 2022.”
The presentation is sponsored by Heney Realtors. More information on holiday events in Montpelier is online at montpelieralive.org/holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.