The Waterbury Area Food Shelf has a new director who brings experience from years working at the Vermont Food Bank and local roots as a community member.
Sara Whitehair, who lives in Duxbury, started in the position in January after previously working as a coordinator for more than six years at VT Fresh, a statewide program at the Vermont Food Bank that helps community food shelves incorporate fresh food into their offerings. The program also works with community food shelf operations by setting up food displays and adding activities such as cooking demonstrations.
Peter Plagge is pastor of the Waterbury Congregational Church and chair of the nonprofit Waterbury Community Action Team which oversees the Food Shelf operation. He said he's "delighted that Sara's come on board” to share her experience in Waterbury.
“She's got all the qualifications,” Plagge said “And I think both staff and clientele will find her good to work with. She does indeed come from the Vermont Food Bank and is happy to be doing food work locally."
Whitehair steps into the position previously held by Dani Kehlmann, who lives in Waterbury and serves on the select board. She recently took a new job with another locally based nonprofit, the Vermont Huts Association.
Kehlmann called the change a “bittersweet move” but one that was right for her. “I’m honored to have served as the director of WAFS, especially throughout much of the pandemic when our community needed us most,” she said. “It feels wonderful to have Sara step up as director; her experience and passion leave me no doubt she’ll be excellent in this position. I look forward to volunteering and remaining involved as a community member.”
Having lived across the river in Duxbury for almost 20 years, Whitehair said she has always admired the work done at the Waterbury Food Shelf and that she is thankful to have the opportunity to work closely with her neighbors, improving her community directly.
At VT Fresh, Whitehair said her job was the “produce pusher” which involved distributing recipes and teaching shoppers how to prepare healthy foods. Her goal was to encourage produce consumption by making fruits and vegetables appealing. Whitehair thinks that experience will shape her work here in Waterbury.
“It was great working at the Vermont Food Bank,” she said. “I served all of the state of Vermont and it's going to be great to apply that knowledge to a smaller, more direct service in my own community.”
One example she gave would be to use her experience with beautifying food shelves. Whitehair said she’s excited to see how she can update the presentation to create a more appealing, dignified shopping atmosphere at the Waterbury Food Shelf.
“I can use that experience to help people feel more comfortable about coming in, getting food, and presenting it in such a way that it looks appealing to people,” she said.
As Whitehair is learning the ropes, she says the food shelf is busy, with new faces every week.
The Food Shelf typically serves residents from Waterbury, Duxbury, Bolton, Middlesex and Moretown. If customers come in from other communities, Whitehair said no one is turned away, but if there is a food shelf closer to them in another town, they share information.
”We will help them out no matter what, and then refer them to their local food shelf,” she explained.
“I'm really enjoying working directly with everybody and getting to know some of the community members.''
Whitehair is currently trying to figure out new ways to get different and exciting food into the food shelf. She said it’s still well-stocked from the holidays, but toilet paper is at a premium.
A recent post by Whitehair on Front Porch Forum listed items the food shelf currently is in need of such as hearty soups, boxed rice and pasta side dishes (not plain pasta and rice), and crunchy peanut butter. Other non-food items in short supply are shampoo, laundry detergent, dish soap and paper towels. The food shelf appreciates donations of perishable items such as cheese, milk, and butter if they are open or if the dropoff is scheduled. It also accepts empty egg cartons.
People are welcome to drop off food donations, cash, or checks as well as gift cards to local stores like Shaw's and Village Market.
The Food Shelf will always accept donations when they are open, Whitehair said, and she will often be there additional hours. She encourages people to reach out to her so they can donate at their convenience. Collection barrels at Shaw’s and the Village Market are also handy for community members to contribute grocery items when they shop.
The Waterbury Food Shelf is open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday afternoons, 3-5 p.m.
More information is online at waterburycast.org/waterbury-area-food-shelf/
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
