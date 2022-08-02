Nomad Transportable Power Systems, a company founded by the U.S.-based battery manufacturer KORE Power, unveiled multiple models of its mobile energy storage systems this week at a ceremony in downtown Waterbury.
The new units were built at KORE Solutions in the Pilgrim Park commercial complex. Formerly Northern Reliability, KORE Solutions is part of Idaho-based KORE Power which acquired the Vermont company earlier this year.
Northern Reliability began its relationship with the battery manufacturer KORE several years ago to develop mobile energy storage units. From that partnership, the NOMAD company was formed. Jay Bellows, of Waterbury, now heads up the effort as CEO of NOMAD and president of KORE Power.
At Monday’s event, Bellows hailed the arrival of mobile lithium-ion storage as a new opportunity to reduce pollution and deliver reliable power backup in a variety of settings and circumstances.
“Today, we are proud to announce a trio of NOMAD products to meet this demand; with these transportable power systems, which are made right here in Waterbury with KORE Power cells, we open the door to a new day in clean energy solutions,” he said.
The company unveiled three mobile units of varying sizes: the Traveler which stores up to 2 MWh of power, the Voyager at 1.3 MWh, and the Rover which can store up to 660 kwh.
“Today’s unveiling shows what is possible when you put the experience of 50 years of designing energy storage solutions towards tackling the challenges of today,” said Lindsay Gorrill, KORE Power CEO and Co-Founder. “The NOMAD is safe, efficient, plug-and-play energy that can be dispatched to wherever it is needed, for as long as it is needed.”
The units have a wide range of uses from power back-up and emergency response to peak demand management and seasonal load mitigation, company officials said.
NOMAD was founded to meet demands for flexible, transportable battery energy storage systems in the utility, commercial and industrial-scale energy storage sector. The units are built on a fully enclosed trailer chassis with a standardized docking platform capable of connecting with any distribution or transmission utility. Their size and portability provide customers with energy storage capacity without the cost and construction of traditional permanent energy storage infrastructure.
Because they can be easily moved, a single unit can serve multiple locations for seasonal, intermittent or temporary uses, company officials explained. They can be deployed during a power outage, for example, or set up as additional storage to defer new storage construction.
NOMAD’s first customer is Green Mountain Power. The utility’s Chief Executive Mari McClure was on hand at the ceremony on Monday. She said Green Mountain Power was immediately interested in the units when they learned about their development.
“At Green Mountain Power, we are always on the lookout for innovations that will help Vermonters and continue to build on the clean, reliable energy system we have here. Mobile storage will add to our fleet of existing storage, increasing resiliency as we address climate change, while also cutting costs and carbon for customers,” McClure said.
Also in attendance was Kerrick Johnson, chief innovation and communications officer with VELCO, who said the flexibility offered by the NOMAD units is essential. “We have communities across Vermont whose populations swell seasonally, so their electricity demand surges at very particular times,” Johnson explained. “Having an energy product that we can dispatch to meet these seasonal spikes, will enable us to better ensure demand can be affordably met without straining the grid.”
The company officials were joined by Vermont’s Congressman Rep. Peter Welch who praised the development and production team who built the units. “This project is grounded in Vermont’s values: working hard to strengthen our communities, protecting our environment, and innovating right here in our state,” Welch said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible KORE Power and NOMAD teams to help them thrive as they develop solutions to our energy challenges.”
Company officials said that NOMAD will be delivering 10 units by the end of 2022 with more units on order for manufacture.
