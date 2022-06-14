A new scholarship has been created by the family and friends of longtime Waterbury resident and financial advisor, John D. Sherman, who passed away earlier this year.
The scholarship to be awarded annually would support the educational pursuits of low-income Vermont students who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis or a physical disability.
Friends and family of Sherman say their goal is to establish a fund of $20,000 to draw from each year in order to award a $4,000 scholarship. Qualifications are broad to encompass applicants bound for college or other post-secondary education and younger students in tuition programs who meet the criteria.
Applicants also are asked to describe, in 400 to 600 words, how their “creativity and upbeat spirit” have helped them persevere “through your disability or other hardships in order to get to this point in your education,” according to the essay topic posted on the website Bold.org, which manages the scholarship.
Close friend Brenda Caforia-Weeber, of Waterbury, had the idea for the scholarship in the days before Sherman’s passing on Feb. 17. “I couldn’t think of a better way to honor John, the very special person we know and love,” she said.
Caforia-Weeber and Sherman’s spouse, Natalie, pitched the idea to him. Natalie Sherman recalled how, even with his energy waning, her husband gave thoughtful consideration to the proposal, “nodding and thinking,” before embracing the idea.
With Sherman’s blessing, the two women set to work. “To me it was overwhelming,” Natalie confessed, “but Brenda said we can work together on this.”
Caforia-Weeber, whose expertise is in project management, recruited Sherman’s colleague Mark Perry and lawyer Michelle Anderson – both Waterbury residents and friends of the Shermans – to round out the team.
In writing the scholarship specifications and essay topic, they sought to ensure that the qualities and values that most defined Sherman remained at the core of the scholarship’s purpose: optimism, kindness, generosity, helping others, and learning.
Education played a significant role in shaping Sherman’s sense of self and purpose. In particular, Sherman cherished the experience of attending high school abroad, at Battisborough International School in southwest England.
All these years later, the impact seems to have gone both ways. Former Battisborough Headmaster Tony Fiddian-Green recently reached out to Natalie Sherman by email to express his condolences, having heard through the alumni grapevine about Sherman’s death. Fiddian-Green recalled a teenage Sherman “always so well turned out…pushing himself beyond his comfort zone.” He closed, “I am pleased to remember such a firm friend.”
After returning stateside to attend Johnson State College and the University of Vermont for a business degree and a minor in film studies, Sherman began his career as a financial advisor in the Waterbury area. “He helped people create real and lasting wealth, pouring his heart and soul into it,” said Perry. “It was his passion.”
His kindness and affability were as much his trademarks as his expertise. “I never heard him say an unkind word,” Caforia-Weeber recalled, “and he helped us and so many others financially.”
Sherman married the love of his life, Natalie, in 2009. The following year, he was diagnosed with progressive relapsing MS.
“John was so positive in the face of obstacles,” Natalie Sherman said. “Everyone has things to overcome – it’s not like he’s special in that regard – but he was driven to succeed for the good of others, not just him.”
Perry said that spirit came through. “He had limitations, but he could work, and he loved it,” he said.
Although Sherman was forced to retire in 2020 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his positive outlook and sense of humor never dampened. As he fought both MS and cancer, friends began calling him “Sherman Tank.”
“What an inspiration,” Perry declared.
A celebration of John Sherman’s life will be held on Sunday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in Rusty Parker Memorial Park in Waterbury.
Detailed information about the scholarship and how to both apply for consideration and contribute to the fund can be found online at bold.org/scholarships/john-d-sherman-scholarship. The application deadline is Aug. 1 with an award announced by Sept. 1.
Waterbury Center resident Cheryl Casey is a professor of communication at Champlain College and is president of the Waterbury Historical Society.
Log In
