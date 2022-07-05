To the community:
The School Board is excited to welcome Dr. Mike Leichliter as the new Harwood Unified Union School District superintendent.
Please help our community to give him a warm welcome.
Over the course of the summer, the board will be hosting a series of meet-and-greets with Dr. Mike and his wife, Mary Edith. These events will be an excellent opportunity for community members, parents, and students to get to know him. The dates, times and places are:
Thursday, July 14, at the Waterbury Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Warren Town Hall, 5-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Waitsfield’s Farmers Market (tentative), 10 a.m. to noon.
If your summer is booked, our first regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. in the Harwood library.
We look forward to seeing you at one of the school board-sponsored events this summer!
The HUUSD School Board
