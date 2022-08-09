Members of the Harwood Unified Union School District School Board will host a second community meet-and-greet event for new Superintendent Mike Leichliter on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Warren Town Hall.
The informal event will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and community members, parents, and students of all ages are invited to attend.
Leichliter started in his new position on July 1, moving to Vermont after 13 years as superintendent of the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The school board planned three informal community get-togethers for Leichliter and his wife, Mary Edith, to be available to meet people as they settle into their new home. The couple is now living in Duxbury. One more opportunity will be held on Sept. 10 at the Waitsfield Farmers Market. Warren Town Hall is located at 413 Main Street in Warren.
In addition to the in-person events, Leichliter has an online survey open for community members to offer their ideas as he begins his new role. It asks what people think the school district’s strengths are and for general input. It also gives people a chance to indicate if they would like to take part in future group discussions about school district issues.
Leichliter said the survey will remain open through the end of August. Find that online at tinyurl.com/tvr84xuj.
The school board resumes its regular meeting schedule starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. in the Harwood Union Middle-High School library.
