The search committee working on the process to recruit a new Waterbury municipal manager is asking for public input using a short online survey.
Through July 8, the Manager Search Committee is asking local residents to weigh in on what the top issues are and will be in the community over the next several years. The information will be used in creating a community profile for advertisements to recruit the successor to Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk who plans to retire at the end of the year.
Made up of members of the Waterbury Select Board, the Board of Commissioners of the Edward Farrar Utility District, and the Library Commission, the committee is working with a consultant from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns on the effort.
“As part of the process, we are preparing a community profile which lists some top-priority issues facing Waterbury over the next 1-5 years,” explained Select Board Vice Chair Dani Kehlmann. “We have created a survey to allow community members to provide input on the priorities.”
The survey lists seven topics and asks the public to rank them. The topics are:
Updating/modernizing zoning regulations to support housing and economic development; creating equitable, inclusive and welcoming town processes and services; allocating federal American Rescue Plan Act funds; internet/broadband access; road maintenance; public water and sewer utilities; public safety.
The survey uses a Google form that does not require respondents to have a Google account. The survey can be found online at bit.ly/WaterburyIssuesSurvey.
