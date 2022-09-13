Waterbury officials working on hiring a new municipal manager say they have reached consensus on which of the three finalists they would like to hire, and an announcement of their choice could be made this week.
When the Waterbury Reader went to press, the preferred contender had only been identified as Candidate #22 pending reference and background checks. That process was in motion this week and Select Board Chair Mike Bard on Tuesday said that a special meeting of the Select Board was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 15.
“The only item on the agenda will be a discussion of the manager contract which has been mostly wrapped up,” Bard said. The Select Board would take up the matter in executive session at the special meeting. “If all is OK we hope to release the news to the public then,” he added.
The Select Board and the Edward Farrar Utility District’s Board of Commissioners made their pick in a joint meeting of their boards on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The boards agreed to ask the consultant working with them to conduct the necessary reference and background checks as the next step in the process that began earlier this summer.
The decision capped off a daylong process with the three finalists – identified as Candidates #22, #26 and #32 – visiting the town offices for two sets of in-person interviews. The applicants were the top choices from a pool of 32 of which seven were chosen for a first round of interviews held via Zoom last month. Last Wednesday’s schedule also included meeting current Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk and a tour of the town from Public Works Director Bill Woodruff.
The evening session was a joint meeting of the Select Board and the EFUD board. The group met in executive session for five hours in the community room at the Waterbury Public Library. Part of that time was to interview each of the three finalists for the position individually.
The group also heard from each of the six members of a citizen committee that was appointed to be part of the screening process. That group interviewed each of the candidates on Wednesday afternoon, also in executive session. On Wednesday evening after the candidate interviews and prior to the elected officials deliberating, the community members from the second panel were to each join the executive session individually via Zoom to share their thoughts on the candidates.
Also present in the evening executive session was Maroni Minter, a member of the Library Commission who was on the manager search committee, and Abby Friedman from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, who was there in a facilitator role. The town contracted with the league to work on the recruiting and hiring process to find a successor to Shepeluk who steps down after more than 34 years in the position at the end of 2022.
When the evening closed session ended, the elected officials said they had reached a consensus on the candidate they would like to present with a job offer. “We asked the consultant to move forward with the background check on Candidate #22,” Bard said as he was leaving the meeting.
Utility district board Chair P. Howard “Skip” Flanders said they expected the process to take about a week to complete.
The Search Committee involved in the recruitment effort has shared few details about the applicant pool other than the number of responses they received and to say that only a few were women, none of whom were chosen for interviews. The three finalists were described as being candidates from Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.