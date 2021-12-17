The informal creed of the U.S. Postal Service has long been associated with the words inscribed on New York City’s General Post Office Building which opened on 8th Avenue in 1914: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
The passage comes from a translation by Harvard professor George Herbert Palmer of a 5th century BCE history, The Persian Wars, by Herodotus. The original text described mounted Persian postal couriers serving in the wars between the Greeks and Persians (500-449 BCE).
The U.S. Mail adopted the sentiment as an unofficial code, albeit not a guarantee, to which carriers in the 20th century could aspire.
The concept today, however, appears to be more ancient history than modern reality as the 2021 holiday mail crunch exacerbated by COVID-19 era staff shortages and the proliferation of online shopping are colliding, making daily mail delivery one of the casualties.
At least that seems to be the case in Waterbury Center where only one carrier is currently on duty, forcing staff to make some tough choices to prioritize the daily workload. “We don’t deliver mail every day” right now, said post office staffer Joe Mongeur. Parcels are the priority, he explained, so some days volume dictates that mail stays behind.
There’s no set schedule as to which days mail delivery waits, Mongeur said. It varies based on the flow of mail. “We had 1,000 packages [last] Tuesday and one carrier,” he said. “Something’s got to give.”
The post office typically has three carriers, he said, but it’s been unable to fill openings.
Currently, Mongeur said there are 80-90 postal service job openings in Vermont.
The Waterbury village post office is handling the workload better with just one vacancy. Deliveries are still happening six days a week and “Amazon Sundays,” said Postmaster Bill Hannon, Jr. The U.S. Postal Service has a contract with Amazon.com to deliver packages on Sundays, he explained. “If it comes in, it goes out,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Waterbury Center, Mongeon said customers are welcome to call 802-244-6381 if they are expecting an important piece of mail and he can check for it should patrons want to stop by to pick up mail.
So far, customers have been understanding of the circumstances. “Most people have been pretty good about it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.