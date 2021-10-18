Revitalizing Waterbury is looking for help from the public to participate in a survey that’s part of a market analysis and economic development study of Waterbury.
The study is being done along with a community planning consulting based in New York state called Main Street Group. According to Economic Development Director Mark Pomilio Jr., the project will revisit many of the subjects covered by a 2012 market analysis following Tropical Storm Irene which had a significant impact on the local economy.
New areas the current study will cover include a short-term rental analysis and a Zip Code study that looks for trends among retail shoppers in local stores.
The study will be divided into three main parts, data gathering analysis, community outreach and engagement, and overall strategies and recommendations, Pomilio said. As the 2012 study done by the South Carolina firm Arnett Muldrow and Associates helped inform the town after Irene, this current assessment comes at another important point for Waterbury as the Main Street reconstruction project was recently completed and Waterbury along with all of Vermont continues to adapt to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
One aim for the study is to help inform the community on possible next steps with up-to-date input and data, Pomilio said. The results of this study, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will be shared with the community.
A project advisory committee was created to help guide the study and work with Revitalizing Waterbury staff and the consulting firm. Committee members are local business owners and community members who meet monthly to discuss progress with the study and to make recommendations. The members of that group are: Kathy Murphy, owner of Stowe Street Emporium; Mark Drutman, from Craft Beer Cellar; Anastasia Kohl, operator of The Wine Vault; John Grenier, of Grenier Engineering; David Rye, owner of Former Vermont 100 Store; Katrina Veerman from PK Coffee; and Tabbatha Henry of Tabbatha Henry Designs.
Pomilio said that Main Street Group already has surveyed some residents and tourists in the community during the summer and early fall. The current surveying effort focuses on collecting data about housing from residents of Waterbury and people who live within a 20-mile radius. The more people who participate, the better the information collection will be, Pomilio said.
Questions on the survey ask where people live and work, their occupations and household income, and whether they rent or own their homes. It also lists a number of suggestions regarding future housing in the community to gauge respondents’ opinions such as where new housing might be located and what types of housing would be attractive such as tiny homes, new construction, repurposing existing structures, or adding accessory units to residential properties.
Sections of the survey have questions specific to renters and homeowners as well.
The survey will be open through the end of October. There are several ways to participate. It can be found online on the RW website at revitalizingwaterbury.org/housing. For those who prefer a paper form, printed forms are available to pick up and drop off at both the Revitalizing Waterbury Office (46 S. Main St. behind Waterbury Sports, 2nd floor, rear entrance) or the Waterbury Public Library on North Main Street. It’s also online at WaterburyRoundabout.org as a PDF file to print.
