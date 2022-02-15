To the community:
“Goodnight, John Boy ... “
You’d think I’d tire of it, hearing those words or having that theme song “hummed” at me in jest. Whether from the other kids on the school playground—or from the lady behind the counter at the DMV, “The Waltons” have followed me throughout my life. And, no, I’ve never minded. Because with those friendly jabs inevitably comes a wistful smile, and a knowing connection. Something far too rare these days.
Like those other Waltons, I grew up in a small town. This small town. Waterbury. And I loved it. I still do. But my appreciation for what Waterbury offers those of us fortunate enough to live here has grown deeper over the years, just as I’ve grown older. Moving away for some time after high school to attend college and pursue a career allowed me to experience other towns and cities. I stumbled along, gaining invaluable perspective and experience, both personally— building relationships and pursuing marriage—and professionally—working for some of America’s largest corporations. Doing so only reinforced my love of smaller communities where families lay down roots, where people know your name (or at least your face), and where one can count on their neighbors to come together in times of need. Hence my eventual return to my home state—and then my hometown, Waterbury.
Though I might appear an idealist, I am in fact a realist. I believe strongly in taking a common-sense approach to resolving issues, in an increasingly nonsensical world. I am an unapologetic critical thinker and thanks to my parents, Jim and Pat, I believe strongly in living by the Golden Rule.
As a Select Board member, I’ll work to maintain the qualities that have made Waterbury what it is today, while finding pragmatic ways to incorporate its inevitable growth, replete with its challenges. Though I’d never planned to “run” for anything, I’ve always been taught to stand for something. And, I’d like to stand for Waterbury!
Lisa Walton
Waterbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.