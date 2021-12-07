For a couple of hours on Saturday, Waterbury’s 12th annual River of Light parade filled downtown with light and joy.
Snow-coated streets were packed with participants holding their handmade lanterns and spectators lined the sidewalks to take in the sights and sounds. As a light snow fell, people carrying their illuminated lanterns created a lighted river stretching from the State Office Complex start to Dac Rowe Park on the north end of Main Street.
The parade was led by Sambatucada, an almost all-volunteer band that performs Afro-Cuban rhythms from Brazil. “We have a few surprises. We have several bands, we have Sambatucada and Brass Balagan and they are wonderful and fun,” said Sarah-Lee Terrat, one of the event organizers. “We have Santa Claus at the back of the parade, which is a young man who has always wanted to be Santa Claus in a parade. He has special needs and this is like his life’s dream to be doing this.”
This young man was Finbar Ciappara who was the inspiration for this year’s theme “What Brings You Joy?” He and his sleigh float were surrounded by a cable TV camera crew filming footage for what may be featured in a future show that includes his Santa experience. Accompanying him were his mother Suki Ciappara, his sister Rose, and several elves.
The parade theme allowed for a variety of creations unique to each lantern-maker. There was a lotus flower, jellyfishes, images depicting the seasons of Vermont, people on a beach, a jar of pickles, and many more.
“This is my sixth lantern,” said Leslie Berger who made the pickle jar lantern which she jokingly said looked more like pickles in a shower. “I’ve always loved pickles and I thought I’d do something just fun and weird and whimsical and I had the license to do that with this very open-ended theme.”
Berger is a seasoned participant, but others were new to the parade like Erin Swift and her son Winter Swift who have lived in Duxbury for two years. Last year was their first River of Light which was a drive-through event due to the pandemic. “It’s good to come see friends, meet people, and see families and kids out here. I have a feeling it’s just such a great community event,” Erin Swift said.
Winter was enthusiastic about the parade and being able to be a part of it. “I think it’s a very creative idea like my mom said it brings people together. It’s a day where people can just create,” Winter said.
Walking down Main Street, the procession took about 30 minutes to reach Dac Rowe park as participants smiled, danced to the bands, and greeted friends they passed by in the crowd.
When Santa Fin came through on his big red sleigh, cheers and chants filled the air. “Just seeing Santa up there so happy and the snow all around him and everybody cheering for him. It was just so beautiful,” Suki, his mother, said.
The parade ended with entertainment by fire spinners Cirque de Fuego, a visit by the S.D. Ireland lighted cement mixer, and people gathered around bonfires sipping hot chocolate.
Organizer MK Monley penned a thank-you to all who worked behind the scenes to put the parade together. Her final kudo is to the public: “Here’s to everyone in our community who came out to enjoy some fun, art, and joy on a cold winter night.”
