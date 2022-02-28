Board and card games come to the Waterbury Public Library on the first Saturday of the month starting March 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you are a gamer, want to meet with like-minded folk, or even if you are new to gaming, all are welcome at the library’s monthly Game Arena session.
From Settlers of Catan to the kingdom-building Dominion, players enjoy strategizing, problem-solving and challenge. Game Arena now includes card games such as Magic: The Gathering, Cardfight!! Vanguard, and more.
Players and observers are welcome to drop in anytime from 11 to 3. If a game is in progress, simply enjoy the process and get in on the next game. Games include Splendor, Millennium Blades, Scythe, Forbidden Island, Betrayal at the House on the Hill, and Eclipse. Gamers are also welcome to bring their own games if they wish.
After March 5, upcoming spring dates are Saturdays, April 2 and May 7.
Game Arena is led by host and Waterbury resident Vinni Yasi. Free. For teens to adults. For questions, call the library at 802-244-7036.
