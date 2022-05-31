To the Community:
On Wednesday, May 25, close to 200 students, parents, and community members participated in the Walk & Bike to School Day in Waterbury. At 7 a.m., the Brookside Primary School students and adults gathered at Rusty Parker Park for a free breakfast provided by Waterbury LEAP and Waterbury in Motion. After everyone sampled bagels, fruit, juice, and coffee, Bill Minter energized the crowd and then the kids walked, biked, and scootered to BPS with escorts. At 7:45 a.m., the Crossett Brook Middle School students and adults gathered, enjoyed breakfast, and then headed off to school. Kids and adults alike enjoyed the exercise and being outside with friends and neighbors on a lovely spring morning.
Many thanks to the Stowe Street Café for helping with the coffee, K.C.’s Bagels for their bagels and cream cheese, and to Crossett Brook Principal Tom Drake, and Brookside PE teacher Carol Baitz, and staff at both schools for their help in organizing the event.
Waterbury in Motion, an arm of Waterbury LEAP, is an advocacy group of local volunteers working to develop a safe, active, and accessible bike/pedestrian system in Waterbury and the surrounding area. If you’d like to participate in these efforts please e-mail bill@appletreelc.com.
Bill Minter & Duncan McDougall
Waterbury in Motion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.