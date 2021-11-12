To the community:
Voting results of the HUUSD bond are a direct correlation to the disconnect between the communities’ desires and the School Board’s desires. It is clear to many that the board seems to have their own agenda rather than the interests of the community.
At a HUUSD board meeting in March, it was very evident that board Chair Torrey Smith did not want to address the firing of varsity boys ice hockey coach Jake Grout who was terminated in February, despite nearly 1,400 people in the community respectfully petitioning for his reinstatement. More community members signed the petition to reinstate Coach Grout than voted for your bond!
Thankfully, at an April HUUSD Board meeting, School Board member Marlena Fishman led the charge for a board vote that passed calling for an independent investigation of the termination of Coach Grout. Then, the board received a letter that was signed by 14 district administrators urging the board to reconsider going forward with an investigation. Two of these 14 administrators were Harwood Co-Principals Meg McDonough and Laurie Greenberg who were going to be investigated. The letter successfully convinced the board to have a second vote and reverse their decision, therefore not proceeding with a thorough investigation that would gain answers for the community as well as Coach Grout.
The fact that the Harwood administration wanted the board to change their decision and not investigate clearly shows some degree of guilt and mishandling of the situation on the side of the administration.
Our community has still not forgotten this, and it is yet another example of how the board has their own agenda.
Respectfully,
Chris Butsch
Moretown
