To the community:
There are countless people to thank for making this year’s River of Light parade a success. Apologies ahead of time for those I’m forgetting. A huge shout out to Nick Nadeau, our town Recreation Director, for organizing all of the fun at Dac Rowe at the end of the parade. Nick had a whole host of volunteers who helped in many ways including other town employees, along with Harwood National Honor Society students.
Thanks also to St. Andrew’s for the use of St. Leo’s Hall, Peter Plagge for the use of the kitchen at the Congregational Church, Cold Hollow Cider Mill for the cider donation, and the Center for Civic Engagement at Norwich University for sending several cadets who helped in a variety of ways.
There are a lot of moving parts to put the parade together. Thanks to the students and staff at Brookside Primary School for spending November making lanterns and for volunteering your time to help with the parade. There were also several parents who volunteered to help with lantern assembly. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Thanks also to MakerSphere board members who volunteered in several capacities, including John Bauer and a buddy who designed and built the rig that pulled the sleigh for Santa Fin! It worked like a charm thanks to the engineering ingenuity of these two folks.
A special thanks to Rachael Wells who jumped in with both feet in her new role as the art teacher at Brookside Primary School. It’s a big job. Thanks for taking it on!
Thanks to Mame McKee and Sarah-Lee Terrat, without whom this parade would not have happened. We make a great team!!
And finally, here’s to everyone in our community who came out to enjoy some fun, art, and joy on a cold winter night.
MK Monley
Waterbury Center
