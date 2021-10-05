Sunday marked the 37th running of the Leaf Peepers Half Marathon and 5K in downtown Waterbury and along the Winooski River in Duxbury.
The Waterbury State Office Complex was the start and finish hub for the 190 runners in the half marathon and another 132 in the 5K. The course included part of South Main Street and a stretch of River Road in Duxbury with the final leg along the Cross-Vermont Trail beside the Winooski River and a corn field.
Jordan Theisen of Park Rapids, Minnesota, was the male winner of the half marathon in a time of 1:14:46. Dylan Broderick of Montpelier was the female winner of the half marathon in a time of 1:33:31
Scott Savage of Jersey City, New Jersey,, was the male winner of the 5K with a time of 18:17. Meg Valentine of Jericho was the female winner in 20:31.
Complete results are online at leafpeepershalfmarathon.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.