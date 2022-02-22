To the community:
If you’ve already received your ballot ahead of Town Meeting Day you might have noticed that there is an open position for the Waterbury Library’s Board of Commissioners. My name is Deanna King, and I would like to volunteer for this position as a write-in candidate.
I am an enthusiastic library user and a librarian! I have a master's in Library and Information Science and have 10 years of experience working in public libraries. My family visits the library every week, and we love the friendly staff, the welcoming kids area and the vibrant collection of books and movies that keep us all entertained and informed.
Please write in my name, Deanna King, for the 2-year term on your Town Meeting Day ballot. I’m excited to have an opportunity to support our community library. Thank you!
Deanna King
Waterbury
