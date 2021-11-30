Josh Olney of Waterbury Center was recently honored by the New England Professional Golfers Association with two awards.
The general manager of the Orleans Country Club in Barton, Olney received the 2021 Professional of the Year Award and the 2020 Patriot Award.
The organization handed out 23 awards for 2020 and 2021 at a ceremony in Concord, Massachusetts, at the Nashawtuc Country Club. Honorees included golf pros and industry leaders from around New England.
The Professional of the Year award is given to an individual who demonstrates leadership in the industry by both inspiring fellow professionals and promoting the game of golf. The Patriot Award is given to a golf leader in the region who shows commitment and dedication working with U.S. military service veterans.
Olney, who serves as the Vermont chapter president, has demonstrated leadership and commitment with efforts such as running free junior golf clinics and an annual fundraising tournament to support veterans, the organization noted.
The nonprofit New England PGA is dedicated to promoting the game of golf, and is one of 41 sections that comprise PGA of America. It includes more than 1,000 golf professionals and associates at approximately 450 golf facilities across the region at public, private, and resort facilities with golf courses, teaching centers and driving ranges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.