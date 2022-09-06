Town officials working on long-term plans for Hope Davey Park in Waterbury Center and the recreation area near the Ice Center downtown are ready to hear ideas from the public.
A public visioning workshop and open house is planned for Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Steele Community Room at the municipal offices from 5 to 7 p.m.
A study is underway of both public park areas to develop master plans for multi-use recreation and natural resource management. The plans will make recommendations for future recreation facilities in both locations, conservation of the natural resources there, and overall management of the properties.
Helping guide this planning process is SE Group, a Burlington consulting firm the town hired after voters on Town Meeting Day this year approved spending $50,000 on the park master plans.
The public is invited to share thoughts and ideas regarding the range of uses people would like to see in these two municipal parks so that the plans incorporate community values, committee members said. The workshop will be held in an open-house format, so community members are encouraged to drop in any time, 5-7 p.m.
For those unable to attend, an online survey will be available by Sept. 15 and posted broadly including on the town website, waterburyvt.com.
Note that agendas and minutes of the Park Study Steering Committee are posted on the town website in the Waterbury Planning Commission section, however the effort is being overseen by the town Recreation Committee.
For more information, contact Planning and Zoning Director Steve Lotspeich at slotspeich@waterburyvt.com or at 802-244-1012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.