To the Community:
I am thankful for the gracious welcome from so many people since the announcement of my appointment as the next superintendent of the Harwood Unified Union School District on February 5.
Over the past four months, Mary Edith and I have had the opportunity to spend some time in our new home and are excited to be starting a new chapter of our lives. We look forward to getting to know all of you and learning about the towns and people that comprise the school district.
During my visits to the schools, I’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the strengths and needs of HUUSD. As the start of my new position is quickly approaching on July 1, I’d like to gather thoughts and ideas from a larger number of people. Please consider responding to a brief survey I have created to help me learn more.
The survey can be found at the following link: tinyurl.com/tvr84xuj. Additionally, the survey can also be found by visiting the school district website at huusd.org.
Thank you again for the opportunity to serve the school district. I look forward to working with students, teachers, support staff, administrators, school board members, and the community to build upon the success of our schools.
Dr. Mike Leichliter
Leichliter starts as superintendent of the Harwood Unified Union School District on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.