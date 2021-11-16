No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a bus on Rt. 100 in Waterbury Center, according to Vermont State Police.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, near the intersection with Howard Avenue.
Police said that the preliminary investigation found that Brenda Goss, 57 of Stowe, was driving north on Route 100/Waterbury-Stowe Road when her Jeep Compass sideswiped a southbound Rural Community Transport bus.
The Jeep then collided with a southbound Toyota Prius driven by Macauly Lerman, 29 of Burlington, police said.
Traffic on Rt. 100 was reduced to one lane for several hours and Howard Avenue was closed due to the incident. Cleanup involved gasoline from the bus that spilled on the road, police said. Responders included Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance Service and Vermont HAZMAT.
Police noted that although all of the vehicles sustained extensive damage, all of the drivers were wearing their seat belts and none suffered injuries to be taken to the hospital.
Speed did not appear to be a factor, police said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.
-- No spill when septic truck overturns
Earlier on Friday, Nov. 12, an incident on Perry Hill that sent a truck driver to the hospital.
According to state Trooper Ryan Riegler, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth septic tank truck driven by Brady Sheldrick, 25 of Burlington, overturned on Perry Hill Road near the intersection with High Birches Road.
There was heavy rain at the time and the dirt road was muddy, Riegler reported. “Sheldrick reported losing control of the septic truck which subsequently departed the roadway and overturned,” the report stated.
In addition to state police, Waterbury Fire and Ambulance crews responded along with a Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles unit. No hazardous materials were spilled in the incident, police said.
Sheldrick, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered a cut on his head and had head and neck pain. He was taken to UVM Medical Center by Waterbury Ambulance, police said. The truck mainly sustained damage to its cab, Riegler noted.
-- Police investigate window damage
Also last week, Vermont state police reported that they are looking to the public for leads involving damage discovered recently from what appears to be BB shots reported by multiple people in Waterbury.
Trooper Riegler issued a news release on Friday noting the reports from individuals on Lincoln Street and Perry Hill. “Residents reported damage to their windows from what appeared to be as a result of a BB gun or pellet gun,” Riegler wrote.
He said it was not clear exactly when the incidents happened but that people reported it when they noticed the damage between Nov. 2 and Friday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at the Middlesex barracks at 229-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.