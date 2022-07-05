The cremains of Jack Carter were laid to rest in Hope Cemetery on June 21 on the one-year anniversary of his passing.
About 30 people attended a brief service with Paul Willard of the Waterbury Center Community Church officiating.
The spot chosen for Carter’s final resting place is the center of a grove of tall cedar trees, a place Carter’s life partner of 41 years, Ted Schultheis, said Carter was particularly fond of. Those familiar with the cemetery will recognize the spot where two metal chairs sit between the trees. Carter put the chairs there years ago, Schultheis said on a recent visit to the cemetery.
Friends helped plant a small garden in a circular bed believed to have been a pool in years gone by. A granite marker bears the inscription: “Jack Carter Memorial Garden, Lover of Community, History, Nature.”
Carter died in 2021 at the age of 75. Born in Windsor, Vermont, Carter with Schultheis lived in Waterbury for decades. The pair opened and ran Stowe Street Emporium for nearly 20 years.
Carter served in many volunteer roles in the community including elected offices on the Cemetery Commission and Select Board. He was an active member of the Waterbury Historical Society and Revitalizing Waterbury.
Carter liked to visit Hope Cemetery and tended the small round garden for years, Schultheis said. Now that Carter has passed, a special granite bench was made for the spot with a top carved in the shape of the state of Vermont. Windsor and Waterbury are noted on its face as the towns where Carter lived most of his life. The base is a grave marker that also bears Schultheis’ name.
The metal chairs remain along with the bench making it a welcoming spot for people to visit and meditate, Schultheis said. “I think Jack would love this,” he added.
