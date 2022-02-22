The Waterbury Historical Society’s new book, “A Century in Waterbury, Vermont: Stories of Resilience, Growth and Community” is now available for purchase.
Told by members of the community in their own words, this collection of stories compiled by the Waterbury Historical Society looks at events and developments in Waterbury for the first two decades of the 21st century.
“These stories show Waterbury’s capacity to constantly reinvent itself in the face of enormous challenges while always staying grounded in the values that have drawn residents, businesses, and visitors here for over two centuries. I love how this book reminds us that Waterbury’s future will be a thriving one because of our history,” writes Cheryl Casey, Waterbury Historical Society president, in the preface.
Community members contributed chapters recounting events and developments among businesses, local organizations, and more in the past two decades. Many photos are supplied by Waterbury photographer Gordon Miller. The book is published by The History Press at Arcadia Publishing.
Books will be available for purchase for $25 (cash or check only) from the Waterbury Historical Society in the Steele Community Room at the Waterbury Municipal Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2-5 p.m. They also will be available every Wednesday starting Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m. at the Waterbury History Center on the 2nd floor of the municipal building. Anyone interested in purchasing a book and having it shipped ($4) may email the historical society at waterburyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Proceeds from book sales support the Waterbury Historical Society.
