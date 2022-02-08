In a field crowded with candidates vying for numerous Vermont superintendent positions, the Harwood school district has made a match with its first-choice candidate.
School Board Chair Torrey Smith on Saturday announced that the board has chosen Mike Leichliter, currently superintendent of the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Penn Manor School District, and that he has accepted the job offer.
The school board was scheduled to meet Wednesday to approve a finalized contract and officially appoint Leichliter to the position. The announcement capped off a whirlwind week of interviews, meetings and deliberations aimed at selecting the next top administrator for the Harwood district starting July 1 after current Superintendent Brigid Nease ends her contract on June 30.
The Harwood board interviewed Leichliter along with the other two top contenders early last week and they spent time visiting schools, meeting principals and students and recording interviews for the public to view.
The school board asked viewers of the clips to offer feedback on the candidates and Leichliter received the most positive comments, Smith said. Leichliter also rose to the top of the list with board members in their interview process.
“We are really excited about this choice. Mike was a clear favorite among board members as well as among the 120 staff, parents and community members who responded in our survey. His previous experience as superintendent, as well as his community- and service-oriented approach, are an excellent fit for where our district is at this time,” Smith wrote in a letter Saturday to the community announcing the board choice.
The letter is posted on WaterburyRoundabout.org along with links to Leichliter’s video interview and community feedback sent to the school board.
Harwood’s superintendent candidate search and selection process began in the fall and resulted in a pool of 13 applicants that was narrowed down to three finalists who interviewed last week.
The other two finalists — Zach McLaughlin, superintendent in Springfield, Vermont, and Meagan Roy, an administrator in the Champlain Valley School District — each were finalists in other districts as well and received offers last week. Roy was the top choice in Washington Central Unified Union School District and McLaughlin in Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union.
The Times Argus this week was reporting that Roy had accepted the position in the district that includes U-32 High School. The Rutland Herald learned that McLaughlin did not accept the Rutland Northeast position and that board will return to its search process after Town Meeting Day.
On Saturday, Leichliter followed up Smith’s announcement with an email to Waterbury Roundabout and The Valley Reporter saying he looks forward to working with the local newspapers… “as I strongly believe in a community’s need for a dynamic and free press.”
The newspapers last week followed the interview process and questioned whether the school board followed Vermont Open Meeting Law in holding an executive session that began on Monday evening and ended Thursday evening with the board directing Smith to offer the position to Leichliter. That decision was made in the closed session and it did not publicly announce which candidate the board had selected.
Reached Tuesday morning, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos said the board’s process outlining the meetings held over multiple days was clear and appropriate. Draft minutes of the sessions over three days note when the board discussions began and ended each time. “They did it right,” he said.
Regarding how the Feb. 3 meeting ended, Condos suggested that the school board could have been more transparent in its instructions to Smith. The state Open Meeting Law lists only an exception for authorizing real estate transactions in executive session with all other board action required to take place in public session.
The papers questioned whether choosing a candidate to present with a job offer and then negotiating contract terms constituted action. “The board did direct an action to happen,” Condos said, adding that the board could have taken that step in open session without naming the candidate it chose.
“They could make a motion directing the chair ‘to negotiate with our preferred choice’ without naming the person at that point,” he explained.
Smith after consulting with the school district’s lawyer Pietro Lynn said that the board when it was to meet on Feb. 9 would handle the superintendent matter with two steps: separate votes first to affirm its choice of Leichliter, and then another to authorize the contract with him.
Student interactions impressIn an interview Saturday soon after the announcement, Leichliter spoke highly of his experience visiting the district and meeting everyone from school board members to students who gave him tours of their schools. At Moretown Elementary, he said the principal handed him off two fourth-grade students who gave him a map “so they didn’t miss any spots on the tour.” No other adults joined the tour. “I was very impressed,” he said.
Leichliter is a 1991 graduate of Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and social studies secondary education. In 1995, he earned a master’s degree in school administration from McDaniel College (formerly Western Maryland College) in Westminster, Maryland; he completed his doctorate studies in school administration in 2006 at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Leichliter has spent his entire career in Southcentral Pennsylvania where he started in 1991 York as a social studies teacher. He moved to the Penn Manor district in 1997 as an assistant high school principal, later moving to a middle school principal position, assistant superintendent and, since 2009, superintendent. The Penn Manor district today has some 5,400 students and an annual budget over $98 million, more than twice that of Harwood Union.
This summer will see the end of a $100 million high school reconstruction project, the plans for which started in 2014. Although his contract with Penn Manor runs until June 2024, he said this year seemed like a good time to start a new chapter.
“On a personal front, I feel ready for something new,” he said. “The pandemic has changed life for me too.”
He noted how having a daughter graduating from the University of Vermont this spring has meant many trips to Vermont in the past several years. During that time, he said he and his wife Mary Edith have come to love the state, its culture, and people, and they set their sights on making Vermont their next home.
Leichliter said that a 2016 article in Education Week titled “Vt. High School Takes Student Voice to Heart’’ first put Harwood on his radar. The story looks at student involvement in decision making and the role students play in “pushing the boundaries of their power to shape the way they learn and how their school runs.”
That made a big impression. “That is next level,” he said.
Fast forward to 2021 and Leichliter said his thoughts of moving to Vermont made him look up the district where he saw a search for a new superintendent taking shape.
He announced in October his plans to step down at the end of this school year from his Penn Manor position, giving his current district what he considered ample time to conduct a search for his replacement. That also let him focus on learning about the Harwood opening as he prepared to apply.
He said his spouse was concerned that he was applying to only one position during a tight hiring cycle to fill superintendent spots for July — a dozen are in transition in Vermont this year. But he preferred to make Harwood his top choice.
Walking the halls at the high school earlier this week with students, Leichliter said, confirmed his choice: “That cemented what I read.”
Following the job offer and acceptance, Smith penned her letter to the Harwood community, sharing it with school board members, school staff and the community through the local news media. Likewise, Leichliter wrote a letter on Saturday as well — to his school community at Penn Manor — announcing his decision to move to Vermont.
“My decision to leave was both personal and professional but can be summed up as an overall feeling that I have concluded my chapter in Penn Manor. When you look at many of the projects I am currently engaged in, it felt like this timing was a logical conclusion for my superintendency. I firmly believe that Penn Manor will now be best served by a new superintendent who is able to look at the needs of the school district with fresh eyes,” he wrote.
He described the region as home to familiar businesses including Ben & Jerry’s, Cabot Cheese Cooperative, Darn Tough Socks, and Sugarbush Ski Resort. As for the school district he will lead next, he said: “The schools and community are simply wonderful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.