Harwood Union Girls and Boys Hockey started the 2021-22 seasons on the road last Saturday with the girls logging their first win, 5-4, over Brattleboro.
Louisa Thomsen scored the game-winning goal in the final period for the Highlanders’ come-from-behind victory over the Colonels. Thomsen finished with four goals with teammate Summer Harrington scoring the fifth. Harrington, Shea Wheeler and Lindsay Boyden led Harwood’s defense in front of goalie Jordan Hunter.
“It was a good back-and-forth game,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “We had our only scrimmage canceled, so it was the first time we played a game all season. And it was very encouraging to get that result. It was good to see how every shift we were out there, we seemed to improve. Every period, we improved. It was a very strong performance for the first game of the season.”
Harwood was scheduled to play Rice at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS HOCKEY Middlebury 2, Harwood 1
Also on Saturday in Middlebury, Toby Draper scored both goals for the home team Tigers, with assists by Clyde Malhotra. Tyson Silvia scored a power-play goal for Harwood with assists by Aidan Vasseur and Jake Green.
Harwood goalie, freshman Teighen Fils-Aime, was busy in the net with 23 saves.
The Highlanders were scheduled to host Burlington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
