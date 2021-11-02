DUXBURY - Louisa Thomsen had the hot hand offensively in the first half and goalie Ciera Fiaschetti (three saves) helped the top-seeded Highlanders secure their eighth shutout of the season.
Thomsen opened the scoring on a Tessa Jernigan assist, giving HU an early boost against the No. 8 Tigers during Division II quarterfinal action. Carmen Lafayette set up Thomsen for the second goal, sending Harwood into halftime with plenty of momentum.
"Both of her goals were struck from outside the box and they were low and to the left side of the net," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "Louisa and Tanum (Nelson) are both phenomenal goal-scorers. Tanum didn't play today and Weez showed up strong. Carmen also played extremely well and she really added some life to our game."
The Highlanders fired 16 shots on goal to keep the Tigers back line under constant pressure. Harwood's defensive leaders were left back Scout Vitko, right back Rubi Murphy and center backs Addey Lilley and Abby Young.
"We started off the year and we knew we had some firepower," Vasseur said. "And we knew we needed to come together defensively. Ruby's sister Mae also plays a lot in the back and they play well together. They're communicating better and every game they get better. ...Our outside backs make runs forward - as is allowed and as people move. And Ruby, in particular, had some very nice crosses today."
Harwood (14-1-1) will host Rice (11-4-1) for a 3 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday.
The Highlanders fell to the Green Knights, 2-1, during the 2019 championship. Vasseur's team is attempting to win the second title in program history after HU went all the way in 2010. "Everybody has been eyeing a Harwood-Rice rematch all season," Vasseur said. "I'm just hoping that we can be healthy and ready to play that game."
