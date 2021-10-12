DUXBURY - A banner year for Harwood sports could easily turn into a double- or even triple-banner year in a few weeks.
The Highlanders have produced a handful of legitimate title contenders this fall after the boys lacrosse team went all the way last spring. It's typical for at least one HU program to be in the championship conversation each season, but the trophy haul could be massive in a few weeks if the Highlanders maintain their upward trajectory.
"With cross-country, one of the boys or the girls is going to be competitive every year," Harwood soccer coach Joe Yalicki said. "And the girls have probably been on just as good of a run the last 10 years for soccer. It seems like at least every other year they're a low seed and they're in it really late."
Members of the Harwood boys soccer team turned out in full force Monday afternoon to watch the Harwood girls earn a 4-0 victory over U-32. Yalicki graduated from Harwood in 2009 and remembers lots of school spirit, but not at the same level as today. He's observed a shift during recent years toward a culture of instinctively cheering on fellow HU athletes, regardless of the sport or gender.
"The really cool thing about being here in the fall is the boys and the girls program and having (girls soccer coach) Mike Vasseur, who's a guy that I just like," Yalicki said. "And he's so appreciative that our team supports his team. Maybe the trend from a few years ago was that the girls team would go to the boys game. And now the trend is the boys watch the girls and the girls watch the boys. There has always been interest, but now it's really a part of our day. We've used the end of our schedule keeping in mind that we want to watch the girls play down the stretch of the season because they're fun to watch. If the girls are playing at 4, we'll start practice right after school so we can watch a bunch of that game. And fishing and cross-country and field hockey and volleyball and golf are all doing great too."
Golfers Cam Forbes (82), Parker Daveys (85), Jake Green (94), Jack Lansky (107) and Adyn Oshkello (113) helped HU place third at sectionals in order to qualify for the state championships. Field hockey is off to a 1-4-1 start after tying Missisquoi and earning a 1-0 victory over Milton. Girls volleyball (1-8) kicked off the season with a 3-0 victory over Vermont Commons and has been in tight matches recently with Montpelier and Enosburg. Thirteen anglers turned out for the bass fishing squad, which wrapped up its season Sunday.
Here is a quick glance at three of the Highlanders' top fall programs:
-- GIRLS SOCCER
The Highlanders have outscored opponents 73-6 while racing toward the top of the Division II standings. Senior Tanum Nelson has tallied 25 goals and 14 assists, while Louisa Thomsen has registered 20 goals and 18 assists.
The Highlanders will follow up a mid-week date with GMVS by taking on Paine Mountain, Stowe and Spaulding before the post-season. Harwood has endured playoff losses against Mount Abraham, Rice and U-32, which are all schools that could match up against Harwood again this time around.
-- BOYS SOCCER
The Highlanders faced a reality check during a season-opening 5-0 loss to South Burlington, but they outscored opponents 44-6 during the next nine matches. Jordan Shullenberger (15 goals, four assists) has been the go-to scorer for Yalicki's team, which improved to 8-1-1 with a 1-0 victory over defending Division III Peoples Academy.
Zachary Smith (six goals, two assists) and Jack Birmingham (three goals, eight assists) have also emerged as essential offensive contributors on a team that only returned four starters. Two weeks ago the Highlanders faced a three-goal deficit against Stowe before rallying late in the match to secure a 3-3 draw. Another mid-season highlight was a 2-1 victory over reigning D-II champ Montpelier, avenging last year's quarterfinal loss to the Solons.
-- CROSS COUNTRY
Coach John Kerrigan's girls team will be the undeniable favorite to capture the the Division II crown on the picturesque-but-grueling trails at Thetford Academy. And the Highlanders will be hungry for even bigger things if they maximize their potential and qualify for New England Championships, which will take place at the same Thetford venue.
Senior Ava Thurston is already a three-time individual champ for HU and will be the runner to beat again in a few weeks. She's also captured six Nordic crowns individually after triumphing in both classic and freestyle during each of her first three seasons. Last Saturday Thurston won the Harwood Invitational with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 11.8 seconds. She was followed by teammates Britta Zetterstrom (21:02.2), Julia Thurston (21:19.4), Charlie Flint (21:34.3) and Caelyn McDonough (22:04.2).
The HU girls recorded a 39-point victory over second-place Middlebury, while the HU boys finished three points behind the first-place Tigers. The fastest HU boys runners were Ebbe Lillis (sixth, 18:36.8), Noah Rivera (eighth, 18:55.5), Rye MacCurtain (11th, 19:04), Indy Metcalf (12th, 19:20.7) and Quinn Smith (20:02.1). The U-32 boys are five-time defending champs and will be tough to beat, but Harwood, Middlebury and Montpelier are likely to be in a dogfight for second place.
