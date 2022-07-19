Come run/walk on Ellie Purrier’s (Olympic Trials 1500 meter winner) favorite high school cross-country course as Harwood’s Summer Fun Runs/Walks are held weekly each Monday until school starts.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. with runs/walks starting at 6:30 p.m.
There are three distance options: the Kids Fun Run, a 1.7 mile (3K) Fun Run/Walk and a 3.1 mile (5K) Fun Run/Walk.
You don’t have to be a serious runner or competitor to participate. The emphasis is on gaining fitness and having a fun evening with others. Visitors and runners new to our area are welcomed.
The Harwood trails are wooded and located on the 186 acres of the South Duxbury campus. All runs start on the athletic fields and run parallel to two brooks and two ponds. The 1.7-mile and 5K are moderately hilly
Come and join us. Gain fitness, prepare for fall sports and winter activities while being encouraged by members of the Harwood Cross Country team.
Kids are free. Current Harwood cross country runners may participate for a donation of their choice. Everyone else is $5. Season passes are $50 for an individual and $75 for a family.
All proceeds will be used to support the Harwood Cross Country team’s annual trip to participate at the Festival of Champions in Belfast, Maine, in October.
Want to support the XC team but can’t participate on Monday nights? The team is accepting additional donations. Make a check payable to Harwood Cross Country and mail to HU XC, Harwood Union HS, 458 Vermont Route 100, Moretown, VT 05660
John Kerrigan is Harwood’s Cross Country coach. Email him for more information at hurunning13@gmail.com
