With the Town Meeting Day election and winter school break completed, the Harwood Union school district this week is expected to issue new COVID-19 policies and the school board was to reorganize, choosing new officers for the next year.
As the Waterbury Reader went to press this week, new state recommendations were expected to be announced by Gov. Phil Scott and Education Secretary Dan French. State officials last week signaled that they were aiming to align guidance for public schools with advice for the general public. It was expected that requirements for mask-wearing in schools would be dropped, making it optional for staff and students to continue wearing masks. French last week also noted that federal requirements regarding wearing masks on school buses had already been relaxed.
Harwood Unified Union School District officials prior to the February school break said they would wait until March 14 to change any COVID-19 mitigation measures in the district's schools. On Monday, a letter to families and staff said to expect an announcement on Thursday with updated school protocols that would go into effect next week.
Monday's letter came from Superintendent Brigid Nease along with COVID-19 coordinators Kaiya Korb, principal at Waitsfield Elementary School, and Allison Conyers, school nurse at Brookside Primary School. One measure that they said already had changed is that daily district-wide email notifications of new COVID-19 cases have now ceased. That information will be updated weekly on Fridays on the school district website, they said.
As of Monday, the district reported four new cases since school went back into session March 2: Two cases at Brookside and one each at Crossett Brook Middle School and Waitsfield Elementary.
Students in close contact with those who test positive for COVID-19 still will be notified and given tests to take at home, the school memo notes. Contacts have not been asked to quarantine unless they have symptoms.
-- School board to choose leaders
The HUUSD School Board was scheduled to hold its organizational meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. where it was to choose a chair and vice chair for the next year.
The board has four new members just elected on March 1 after six former school directors chose not to seek re-election last week, including former chair and vice chair, Torrey Smith of Duxbury and Tim Jones of Fayston.
Returning to the board are eight members for a total of just 12 members to the 14-seat board. Two seats – one each in Duxbury and Fayston – are currently vacant as no one filed to run for them in the recent election. The board may appoint individuals to those positions to serve until Town Meeting Day 2023 when the election would fill those spots for the remainder of the time in those terms.
Here is a list of the HUUSD School Board members as of this week. The years in parenthesis show when their terms end.
Waterbury: Returning members Kelley Hackett (2023) and Marlena Fishman (2024); newly elected members Victoria Taravella (2025) and Jacqueline Kelleher (2024).
Duxbury: Cindy Senning (2023); one vacancy
Moretown: Returning members Lisa Mason (2023) and Kristen Rodgers (2024)
Fayston: Returning member Theresa Membrino (2024); one vacancy
Waitsfield: Returning member Christine Sullivan (2023) and newly elected member Roberta “Bobbi” Rood (2025)
Warren: Returning member Jonathan Young (2024); newly elected member Ashley Woods (2025)
Of the returning members, Sullivan of Waitsfield is the most senior, having served on the unified board since it was created in 2016 when the local and high school districts of the Washington West Supervisory Union merged, creating one school board to oversee all seven campuses. Sullivan also is a member of the Waitsfield Selectboard where she was elected in 2021 and has served as chair for the past year.
The short agenda for Wednesday's meeting also included choosing the newspapers of record where the district will direct its legal notices and announcements for the next year. The Valley Reporter and Waterbury Reader were the newspapers designated in 2021.
Wednesday’s meeting was to be recorded and should be available online at Mad River Television, mrvtv.com, and on the school district's YouTube channel, HU Webapp.
This story will be updated online at WaterburyRoundabout.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.