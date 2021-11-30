Harwood Union High School’s National Honor Society chapter recently held a ceremony to induct new members.
Unlike last year’s online event, this induction was held in person and over Zoom, allowing some to watch online. Approximately 100 student members and inductees, parents, community members and teachers attended with several dozen watching the online livestream.
The ceremony began with Kathryn Youngdahl-Stauss, the Harwood chapter advisor, giving welcoming remarks about the importance of NHS in the community. Co-Presidents Tatiana Heintz and Jaye Fuller provided introductions including Co-Principal Laurie Greenberg who shared encouraging words through a poem by Margaret Wheatley.
The candle ceremony included student speeches on the four pillars of NHS: Rachel Goodwin spoke on Scholarship, Rubi Murphy on Service, Anna Alberghini on Leadership, and Hana Behn on Character.
Claudia Derryberry performed a moving rendition of “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5, with Allie Brooks accompanying on piano and vocal harmonies.
To introduce the new members, current members spoke about the inductees one-by-one noting their qualities and achievements while a slide show designed by Hana Behn played in the background.
Harwood Co-Principal Megan McDonough closed the ceremony by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.”
The new members inducted at the ceremony were: Jeswin Antony, Xavier Brookens, Arianna Clark, Maeve Dewey, Ella Dice, Cole Flaherty, Charlie Flint, Maisie Franke, Jordan Grimaldi, Aliza Levey, Adeline Lilley, Alice Lindsay, Michelina Merriman, Ben Nardin, Tanum Nelson, Adam Porterfield, Jill Rundle, Noah Schwartz, Danielle Shea, Wanda Sullivan, Louisa Thomsen and Britta Zetterstrom. Inductees Kayla Yalicki and Ciera Fiaschetti will be inducted at a later meeting.
National Honor Society students work on service projects throughout the school year. The recording of the ceremony is available online at HU Webapp on youtube.com.
Sophie Krotinger is a senior at Harwood Union High School and secretary of the school’s National Honor Society chapter.
