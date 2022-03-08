Faced with restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, Harwood Union High School art students decided to share their fall semester work with an online art show available to the community and anyone with an internet connection.
More than 150 students in multiple fall classes including graphic design, photography, and studio arts photographed their favorite pieces that were assembled into a 10-minute slideshow available by scanning a QR code.
Department Chair Wendy Rand said the show will remain online indefinitely. Meanwhile students in art classes this semester hope to return to an in-person show later this spring, she said.
