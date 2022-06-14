Harwood Union High School math teacher Rebecca Allen reports that the school had a great turnout this year for the Vermont High School Prize Examination in Mathematics.
The exam, informally known as the University of Vermont Math Contest, has been held every year since 1958. The competition is open to all secondary students in Vermont and it’s organized by a committee of UVM mathematics faculty members.
“The exam is extremely challenging and fun,” Allen said.
This year Harwood had 13 participants with two finishing in the top 10% in the state, Allen said, adding that the top finishers wished to remain anonymous.
Commenting on the experience, Harwood junior Jonah Halter and sophomore Tim Wilson acknowledged that it was challenging, but they added that they both plan to do it again next year.
“It’s humbling,” Halter said. “It’s still fun to try it out though.”
Wilson agreed, noting, “It makes you realize how much you rely on a calculator.”
