At its final meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the Harwood Unified Union School Board filled its last remaining vacancy, scheduled dates for meet-and-greets with the school district’s new leader, and thanked the outgoing superintendent and finance director for their more than a decade of service each.
The June 22 meeting was the last for Superintendent Brigid Nease and Finance and Operations Director Michelle Baker to appear before the board. Nease completes 13 years with the district as of June 30 and Baker is stepping down after 14.
The occasion was marked with a few minutes of thanks as board Chair Kristen Rodgers of Moretown made brief comments about each of the administrators.
Rodgers noted that Nease’s time was marked with overcoming various obstacles. She mentioned Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when schools served as hubs for the communities impacted by flooding. Another critical time was the 2016 tragic car crash that killed five teenagers in the district. “Superintendent Nease supported our hurting community, students, and leaders during this unfortunate time,” Rodgers said.
She then focused on the most recent two years, describing Nease’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as “extremely impressive.”
“She was able to weather the ever-changing landscape of guidance and recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health and the governor,” Rodgers said, noting that from the perspective of a parent or care-giver, the transitions from one set of recommendations to another seemed smooth as emails landed explaining next steps and the rationale for them.
“We never saw the behind-the-scenes and what went into making those changes. I’m sure at times those decisions weighed heavily,” Rodgers said. “As a community, we felt informed and provided with the tools to keep our schools open and families safe.”
Attending the meeting via Zoom, Nease acknowledged the sentiments but didn’t offer any remarks of her own.
Rodgers also saluted Baker’s contributions saying, “Michelle’s extensive knowledge during budget season and on-the-fly math during school board meetings, and more recently navigating anything associated with COVID funding has been an amazing resource and pretty awesome to watch, an asset to the district for the last 14 years as the director of finance.”
Baker offered a final written report to the board which covered important housekeeping items to tend to at this time of year such as authorizing borrowing in anticipation of tax revenue that will land in the district’s accounts later in the year. She shared a report on legislative action that impacts schools and information regarding state funding to address PCB testing and remediation in school buildings. Baker also included the step to remove herself and authorize her successor to sign banking forms for the district.
New administrators are in the wings to fill the two key positions in the district’s leadership. Incoming Superintendent Mike Leichliter and Finance Director Lisa Estler are to begin in their roles starting July 1.
-- Organizing meet-and-greets
Leichliter is moving to Vermont from Pennsylvania where he has worked as superintendent of the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster since 2009.
To introduce him to the community, the board agreed on three dates to hold informal public meetings: Thursday, July 14; Wednesday, Aug. 17; and Saturday, Sept. 10.
They spent some of Wednesday’s meeting discussing details for each of the get-togethers which will be spread out at different locations across the district in order to reach a variety of constituents. The chose the Waterbury Farmers Market for the July event; the Warren town hall was suggested for the August meeting; the Waitsfield Farmers Market was the top choice for the September meeting.
Board members volunteered to confirm locations and work on details, logistics and announcements. The group approved spending up to $600 for any refreshments, supplies, etc. for the meetings. More information will be shared with the public soon.
-- Fayston seat filled
The board’s other key action this week was to meet, interview, and approve a candidate for the vacant board seat representing Fayston. In May board member Theresa Membrino stepped down creating the opening. The board has had a number of seats to fill this year after the March election failed to attract enough candidates for the openings and several resignations occurred.
The lone applicant for the seat was Mike Bishop who moved to Fayston less than two years ago. In his letter of interest to the board, he said that he had previous school board experience having lived in South Hero where he served on school boards for 5 years including as chair. “I left the Board as we were resolving our Act 46 plan,” he said, referring to the state law that consolidated school districts.
Bishop said he lived in Waterbury for two years before moving to Fayston and he has two children who attend Crossett Brook Middle School.
“School board member is one of the hardest jobs out there as far as volunteering goes,” he told the board. “I think I have some value to bring to the board.”
Four board members were absent for the meeting. Of those present, seven voted to add Bishop to the board. Waterbury member Marlena Tucker-Fishman abstained as did Rodgers who typically doesn’t vote as chair..
Bishop’s appointment runs through the March 7 Town Meeting Day election next year.
The board now takes a summer recess. It is scheduled to resume regular meetings on Aug. 31.
