THETFORD — A three-month cross-country running season reached its end Saturday and the Harwood girls saved their best for last.
Senior Ava Thurston cracked the podium and the Highlanders recorded the top finish ever by a Division II girls squad during the New England Championships. Coach John Kerrigan’s team surpassed the previous high-water mark set by U-32, which placed sixth in 1999.
Two weeks ago HU captured its 11th D-II title in 13 years and nearly defeated D-I winner Burlington in the process. Last week the Highlanders earned two-point victory over CVU at the Vermont Meet of Champions.
“Usually New England’s is an added bonus,” Thurston said. “We wanted to win states. We wanted to be the top team in the state and Burlington had it by two points. It’s always pretty hard — these extra two weeks are mentally tough. And luckily Meet of Champs — it was nice this year to carry our momentum. …But this is the first year in all my four years that New England’s been like, ‘Hey, we can do really well as a team.’ And not just, ‘Let’s see how we can do.’”
Ava Thurston placed third in 19 minutes, 30.8 seconds to improve upon her fifth-place result at New England’s in 2019. Britta Zetterstrom (50th, 21:05.6), Elisa Clerici (124th, 22:17.6), Charlie Flint (125th, 22:18.7) and Julia Thurston (131st, 22:22.7) rounded out the scoring for HU. Teammates Caelyn McDonough (164th, 22:44.9) and Celia Wing (177th, 22:56) were also strong in a field of 259 racers.
“This has been the best team I’ve ever been on in my four years at Harwood,” Ava Thurston said. “We’ve had some really awesome teams, but I think this year the group has really clicked. Our top nine, and we’ve got a lot of seniors and we’ve been together for awhile. And everyone has trained just so hard and had such a positive attitude. We make a lot of jokes, have a lot of fun and wear costumes at states. It’s been an amazing team and I’m so proud of how we did this year. (Coach) Kerrigan is too. And I think coming into this we knew we all had each others’ back — even if our race wasn’t our best.”
Connecticut’s New Milford placed first as a team with a score of 140 points. Scoring points in the winning effort were Sydney Kelleher (11th, 19:57.6), Madelaine Sweeney (23rd, 20:27.1), Claire Daniels (46th, 21:00.7), Mya Morabito (93rd, 21:49.1) and Isabel Greene (98th, 21:51.1).
Maine’s Bonny Eagle placed second with 208 points, led by Delaney Hesler (sixth, 19:48.3). Glastonbury (Conn.) was third with 226 points, CVU finished fourth with 235 points and Harwood was fifth with 248. CVU’s top performers were Alice Kredell (10th, 19:57.1), Amelie Scharf (92nd, 21:48.3), Segoleine Johnson (103rd, 21:59.4), Jasmine Nails (104th, 22:00.3) and Kate Silverman (126th, 22:19.1). Harwood and CVU beat every school from New Hampshire and Rhode Island to represent the Green Mountain State with authority.
“I’m just so proud of everyone for coming out here and running and all the training we put in, especially the young girls,” Ava Thurston said. “Celia is a freshman and this is her first New England’s. And New England’s is really scary. I’ve been really scared for the last few days. But everyone has trained really hard. Britta has moved up so much during the end of the season. Charlie has been really consistent. And Julia has moved up too. And Eli (Clerici) has been amazing — she’s an (Italian) exchange student on our team and this year is her first of running Harwood cross country and cross country in the U.S. She’s just worked so hard, and she didn’t really know what she signed up for when she started.”
Orono (Maine) sophomore Ruth White captured top individual honors in commanding fashion. She broke the tape in 18 minutes, 44.8 seconds, while Somers (Conn.) standout Rachel St. Germain was second in 19:07.5.
Ava Thurston charged toward the front of the pack during the first 400 yards while sprinting on a muddy, chewed-up athletic field. She avoided any contact with other runners and maintained her lead as racers scrambled to establish some breathing room while heading into the woods.
“I just wanted to get out in that start,” Ava Thurston said. “I knew it was gong to be crazy and I found myself at the front of the field. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ But I just settled in and stayed relaxed and calm. But then I knew Ruth was going to come by. She came by and some other girls came by. I was probably sitting around seventh or eighth for awhile — through the woods — and I tried to settle in to the pace. It was hard. …I knew I was ranked around 12th or so and I wasn’t sure. A lot of these girls I haven’t raced against in awhile. We went through the really muddy field and as we went right back into the woods, my plan was to pick it up in there. And the ground was a lot firmer. And on the hill, I went for it. This was my fifth time here, so it was super awesome. I found myself in third and just ran as fast as I can go.”
It was only a matter of time before White overtook the leaders and opened up a sizable gap over the rest of the field. Thurston resisted the urge to take off with the Orono standout and opted to save energy for the steep climb up “Morty’s Monster” near the 3-kilometer mark.
“It’s not bad at all,” Thurston said. “I can’t think of many teams that do harder hill stuff than we do. We do a ton of hill repeats. This is my fifth time on this course now. And each time it just seems to get not quite as bad. And so Morty’s, I really worked hard at pushing over the top of it. But I was done before I knew it.”
The Highlanders’ veteran had lots of company nearing the start of the big hill while battling for third place, but she was all by herself at the top with only White and St. Germain in front of her. Thurston’s climbing ability was unmatched by anyone else in the chase pack and she was quick to credit her Nordic skiing background and strength-training. Last winter she represented the U.S. during junior world championships for skiing.
“I think it really helps for the hills,” she said. “I do all sorts of training and my arms are really strong. I could feel my arms getting tired today. But this is a ski course and I think all the ski training that I do makes me really versatile for being on the hills. And I did a bunch of uphill run tests this summer. So after running up a mountain, Morty’s feels like nothing.”
Thurston was relatively unchallenged during the homestretch and finished 12 seconds ahead of the fourth-place finisher. Zetterstrom, Clerici, Flint and Julia Thurston all made their way across the line during the next few minutes to give coach Kerrigan his best team result at New England’s. Kerrigan’s boys squads finished seventh at the event in 1999 and 2000 and he has coached 14 state championship girls teams. The Highlander girls also finished runner-up at states nine times during the past four decades.
“If you look at times and place, this has to be the best Harwood year — at least that’s what Kerrigan said,” Ava Thurston said. “And the thing with a program like this is, having all these strong girls for all these years, they lead into the next group. Because each group learns from it. You go back: Jamie Thomas, Caitlin (Compton), Erin Magill and then Julianne (Young). And we all learn from each other.”
Ava Thurston will undoubtedly leave a big void along with fellow captains Zetterstrom and McDonough. But they’re not worried about next year’s team picking up the pieces and bringing more hardware back to the school’s trophy case.
“It’s an awesome group and we’ve got even closer,” Ava Thurston said. “All three of us are captains. We grew up and the early years Julianne was our role model to look up to and she was great. It was a transition into junior year — for the first time with us being the oldest. But I hope the younger girls can look up to us. And I know next year we’ll leave, but they’ve still got a super strong team. You can see people mature over the years, and these girls definitely have.”
