After two years of modified graduation ceremonies, Harwood Union High School returned to its traditional celebration on the school’s front lawn on Saturday to send off the class of 2022.
Gone were the masks that students and guests were asked to wear in 2021. And everyone was invited under the big tent where they were seated in chairs, unlike 2020’s drive-in ceremony where attendees stayed in their vehicles.
As the school is known for its Scottish Highlander mascot, the ceremony convened with traditional tunes played by bagpiper Ben Montross. Harwood’s band, chorus and drum line provided “Pomp and Circumstance,” “The Irish Blessing,” and a rousing march to salute the graduates. Marshalls for the day were teachers Wendy Rand and Heidi Turgeon-Baird, who donned kilts in the school’s gold, black, and white colors to lead seniors to and from the graduation tent.
Co-Principal Megan McDonough asked the seniors to stand up as she ticked off various ways they participated in their school community during their years at Harwood. She called on those who played sports, took part in clubs, school plays and musicals, honor society, tech programs, and more. When she reached her final category — “if you were someone who supported or advocated for your peers when they needed someone most” — the entire class was on its feet. She thanked the class for their leadership which she said “made us all feel Harwood Strong.”
The class, which numbered 113 in the commencement program, chose English teacher and adviser Jonah Ibson as their main commencement speaker. His address was both lighthearted poking fun at himself and the class, and heartfelt as he imparted his final thoughts to the students who he described as having “spirit, determination, and infectious spirit.”
He shared that he understood his role for the occasion as the class told him, “You know us well. You can give advice from the heart. And we trust you can keep it short.”
Ibson as well as student speakers drew laughs from the class and the crowd as they recounted recent Spirit Week antics that resulted in the senior class coming in second place to the juniors. He joked that the class wasn’t interested in first place, that it instead wanted to teach the rest of the school that the week “isn’t about winning. It’s about showing up, having fun and sharing school spirit.”
He focused the rest of his talk on creativity, offering examples of creative accomplishments of various seniors. He recalled class member Ella Cook in ninth grade saying she had a goal to have a meaningful conversation with everyone in her grade. Along those lines, Ibson urged the soon-to-be graduates in life to “treat every interaction as an opportunity to create something new.”
The ceremony included the school tradition of handing each senior a sunflower along with their diploma as they crossed the graduation stage.
Superintendent Brigid Nease took her spot on the dias congratulating seniors as they received their diplomas. Although this was her last commencement to take part in before she steps down at the end of this month, she did not offer any prepared remarks.
Also in keeping with tradition, senior Ava Thurston announced the class gift to the school. She shared that a favorite activity seniors enjoyed during down time was their informal pickup volleyball matches. She did not disclose the amount, but said the class fundraising would be dedicated to buying a new volleyball net, fixing up the court and adding perennials and landscaping to the outdoor area where students spent time taking mask breaks during the pandemic.
Saturday’s graduation ceremony was recorded and is online on the school district’s YouTube channel. Visit tinyurl.com/HarwoodUniongrad2022 to view it. More photos online at waterburyroundabout.org
