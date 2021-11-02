NEWPORT — The No. 6 seed Harwood field hockey team pulled off a 1-0 upset against No. 3 North Country in the Division III quarterfinals played last Thursday.
Lucy Sullivan scored the one goal of the game in the third quarter. North Country wraps up its season with a 6-8 record. Harwood improved to 3-8-1 and was to travel to play No. 2 seed Lyndon Institute in the state semifinals on Tuesday. The winner will head to the championship game against the victor of Tuesday’s other semifinal between the first-seed Windsor Yellowjackets and the No. 5 Fair Haven Slaters.
