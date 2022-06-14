-- HU AWARDS and SCHOLARSHIPS

The following awards and scholarships are bestowed by Harwood faculty and staff to seniors for outstanding academics, athletic or extracurricular achievement, community service, or service to their school.

Robert F. Fielder Athletic Memorial Award: Addison Dietz, Ava Thurston

Harwood Scholar-Athlete Award: Ben White, Jordan Grimaldi, Tanum Nelson

Outstanding Sportsmanship Award: Isaiah Washington, Tyson Sylvia, Maggie Aiken

Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Award: Jonah Busker, Britta Zetterstrom

Vermont Principals Association Award of Excellence: Cam Merchant, Rubi Murphy

National School Choral Award: Wanda Sullivan

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Silas Yonkman

John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Silas Yonkman

Richard Wein Art Award: Jamie Atchinson

Good Citizenship Award: Jordan Grimaldi, Alice Lindsay

Harwood Award: Rubi Murphy

Harwood Faculty Award: Tatiana Heintz

Kathy Mackay Award: Kate Haraldsen

Parker Creativity Award: Merry Smith

Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship: Noah Schwartz

Ames Scholarship: Ava Thurston

Eunice B. Farr Scholarship from Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom: Josie Rand

-- COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS and AWARDS

The following scholarships are awarded by local, regional and national organizations to graduating seniors who will be attending a 2-4 year college or trade school.

Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship: River Collins, Winn Gillen, Elaine Pan

Concept 2 Scholarship: Isaiah Washington, Josie Rand

Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship Waterbury High School Alumni Association: Winn Gillen, River Collins, Rubi Murphy, Elaine Pan

Gov. Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship VSAC: Elaine Pan

Green and Gold Scholarship University of Vermont: Maia George

Griffin & Rutledge Construction Memorial Scholarship: Ava Thurston

Harwood Boosters Club Scholarship: Rubi Murphy, Jaye Fuller

Mad River Valley Rotary Club Scholarships: Rubi Murphy, Noah Schwartz, Liam Dillon

Maida F. Townsend Scholarship Vermont NEA: Ava Thurston

Mountain Gardeners Scholarship from Valley Garden Club: Winn Gillen

Rebecca Peatman Scholarship Warren United Church: Rubi Murphy

Waterbury Grange #237 Scholarship: Rubi Murphy

Waterbury Rotary Club Lise Bornstein-Malter Community Service Award: Tatiana Heintz

Waterbury Rotary Club MacBook Air Award: Ava Thurston, Elaine Pan, Winn Gillen

Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship: Elaine Pan, Winn Gillen

