-- HU AWARDS and SCHOLARSHIPS
The following awards and scholarships are bestowed by Harwood faculty and staff to seniors for outstanding academics, athletic or extracurricular achievement, community service, or service to their school.
Robert F. Fielder Athletic Memorial Award: Addison Dietz, Ava Thurston
Harwood Scholar-Athlete Award: Ben White, Jordan Grimaldi, Tanum Nelson
Outstanding Sportsmanship Award: Isaiah Washington, Tyson Sylvia, Maggie Aiken
Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Award: Jonah Busker, Britta Zetterstrom
Vermont Principals Association Award of Excellence: Cam Merchant, Rubi Murphy
National School Choral Award: Wanda Sullivan
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Silas Yonkman
John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Silas Yonkman
Richard Wein Art Award: Jamie Atchinson
Good Citizenship Award: Jordan Grimaldi, Alice Lindsay
Harwood Award: Rubi Murphy
Harwood Faculty Award: Tatiana Heintz
Kathy Mackay Award: Kate Haraldsen
Parker Creativity Award: Merry Smith
Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship: Noah Schwartz
Ames Scholarship: Ava Thurston
Eunice B. Farr Scholarship from Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom: Josie Rand
-- COMMUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS and AWARDS
The following scholarships are awarded by local, regional and national organizations to graduating seniors who will be attending a 2-4 year college or trade school.
Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship: River Collins, Winn Gillen, Elaine Pan
Concept 2 Scholarship: Isaiah Washington, Josie Rand
Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship Waterbury High School Alumni Association: Winn Gillen, River Collins, Rubi Murphy, Elaine Pan
Gov. Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship VSAC: Elaine Pan
Green and Gold Scholarship University of Vermont: Maia George
Griffin & Rutledge Construction Memorial Scholarship: Ava Thurston
Harwood Boosters Club Scholarship: Rubi Murphy, Jaye Fuller
Mad River Valley Rotary Club Scholarships: Rubi Murphy, Noah Schwartz, Liam Dillon
Maida F. Townsend Scholarship Vermont NEA: Ava Thurston
Mountain Gardeners Scholarship from Valley Garden Club: Winn Gillen
Rebecca Peatman Scholarship Warren United Church: Rubi Murphy
Waterbury Grange #237 Scholarship: Rubi Murphy
Waterbury Rotary Club Lise Bornstein-Malter Community Service Award: Tatiana Heintz
Waterbury Rotary Club MacBook Air Award: Ava Thurston, Elaine Pan, Winn Gillen
Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship: Elaine Pan, Winn Gillen
