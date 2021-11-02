Photos by Gordon Miller
Rain didn't dampen Halloween spirit in Waterbury on Sunday night as trick-or-treaters took to the streets with umbrellas and rain gear. The fire stations were busy as Waterbury firefighters handed out candy, hot dogs and glow necklaces. Randall, Elm and Park Row closed to traffic for a couple of hours as goblins, monsters, witches, princesses and superheroes went doo-to-door. Residents there welcomed the holiday bustle for the first time since 2019 after skipping the tradition last year due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.