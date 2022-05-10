A gorgeous Saturday set the stage for a strong turnout for Green Up Day across Vermont and in Waterbury last weekend.
By Sunday morning, every main town road was exceptionally trash-free and litter was hard to find in park spaces from the Ice Center to Dac Rowe to Hope Davey.
Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets starting during the week leading up to Vermont’s statewide cleanup tradition since 1970. They included students from Brookside Primary School, workers from state offices, and from businesses and organizations such as Ivy Computers and the Waterbury Area Trail Alliance.
Volunteers snapped up more than 500 green bags from the town clerk’s office, Sunflower Market and Rodney’s transfer station.
The calculated weight from the Green Up dumpster wasn’t available by press time but it was on track to surpass the 1.99 tons collected in 2021. Rodney Companion, who supervised the downtown dropoff that filled his tall-sided dump truck, noted the surge. “I’ve never had more than a pickup-truck full of bags before,” he said when he delivered his haul to the town highway garage drop off.
In addition to filling the container, volunteers picked up a total of 57 tires that will be recycled with the Mad River Resource Management Alliance’s help, administrator John Malter said.
Like every Green Up Day, there were notable finds and efforts by volunteers to clean up areas where trash has been dumped.
Dan McKibben, a regular volunteer on Gregg Hill Road, for example, single-handedly brought in two large sofas he hauled up from a steep bank. Others contributed mattresses and box springs, a toilet, and an animal carcass of dubious nature — it was unclear whether it was a small deer or calf. A small toy hedgehog fell out of a bag and became a mascot for the day.
Crossett Brook Middle School students will benefit from the bottle and can collection. Volunteer Alex McCabe was on hand to help pack and sort the returnables to be cleaned off and redeemed for the eighth grade class trip fundraiser. The haul filled a pickup truck.
WaterburyRoundabout.org will note the weight of the combined collection once Casella processes the Green Up containers this week and shares information. Most years Waterbury sees between 1.5 and 2 tons collected. In 2020 when, Green Up was postponed until the end of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on community gatherings. Participation was low that year and the collection tipped the scales at just 0.89 tons.
The town of Waterbury covers the cost for trash disposal which usually is around $500.
Waterbury Roundabout editor Lisa Scagliotti volunteers as Waterbury’s Green Up coordinator. More Green Up photos on page 5.
