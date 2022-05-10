The Waterbury Area Trail Alliance holds its 14th Annual Gravel Grinder bike race this Sunday, May 15 in Waterbury, Stowe, Duxbury and Moretown.
More than 400 riders are registered to participate this year after scaled-back versions of the event the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While most of the entrants participate on bikes, the race also includes runners in the mix.
“It is an honor to welcome back our amazing community of cyclists and runners to this year’s 14th Annual WATA Gravel Grinder,” the race announcement says. “The WATA crew is excited to be able to see riders and community members alike.”
The traditional route is a 26-mile course in Waterbury with a loop through Stowe Hollow. The longer course adds in a loop in Moretown that connects through Duxbury for a total of 47 miles.
The Gravel Grinder is the mountain-biking group’s largest annual fundraiser with proceeds used for trail building and maintenance on Waterbury trails at Perry Hill and Little River State Park. The group also has long-term plans to link local trail networks.
The start and finish area is at Pilgrim Park in downtown Waterbury. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.
Race course maps are posted online at waterburytrails.com and on waterburyroundabout.org. Race organizers encourage community members to come out to watch and cheer on cyclists and runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.