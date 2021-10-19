To the community:
Brookside Primary School students enjoyed our extended summer weather by biking and scootering during PE the past few weeks.
Many students are bringing their own wheels, but for those that can’t, Brookside is thrilled to offer eight new bikes (five more coming) purchased from Waterbury Sports with a generous grant from the American Heart Association.
The AHA offers grants to encourage healthy lifestyles starting at a young age. Sending much gratitude to the AHA, Waterbury Sports and all the parents that have transported bikes and scooters for their children to use in PE.
Carol Baitz
Brookside Primary School PE teacher
