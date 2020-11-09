Calling all students in all grades!
Thanksgiving is around the corner and we would like to hear from young people in the community about what comes to mind when they think about giving thanks this year. What are you thankful for in 2020? Is it different from other years? Why or why not?
Send us your thoughts in whatever way suits you: a letter, a poem, a photo (with a caption, of course) or a drawing. Keep written submissions to 200 words or fewer. Photos and art should be a .jpg or .png file. Be sure to include your name, age, grade, school, and phone number/email address. (We’d love to hear from students from preK through college). Email to: waterburyroundabout@gmail.com with ‘THANKSGIVING’ in the subject line.
We will post on WaterburyRoundabout.org and print as many entries as possible in the Waterbury Reader being published for Thanksgiving week.
Deadline: Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
