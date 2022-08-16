{div}It was a busy weekend in and around Waterbury with the Vermont 100 on 100 Relay road race and the 65th Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet. On Saturday morning, teams of two to six runners each in the 100-mile relay started at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe and raced through Waterbury and Duxbury headed down Vermont Route 100 to the finish in Ludlow. In the afternoon, a parade of old-time vehicles entertained onlookers as it stopped traffic from Farr’s Field to downtown.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Photos by Gordon Miller{/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.